PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $212,300.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCAR opened at $106.67 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

