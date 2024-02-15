Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 21.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 897,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

