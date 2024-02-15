Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSBD

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.