Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.83.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
