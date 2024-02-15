Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.45

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 33542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $51,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,866 shares of company stock worth $820,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

