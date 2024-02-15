Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Critical Analysis

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -235.11% -134.01% Passage Bio N/A -69.34% -54.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($5.43) -0.51 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$136.12 million ($2.06) -0.49

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Passage Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Elevation Oncology and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 73.24%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.07%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Elevation Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

