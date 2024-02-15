Patrick Triggs Acquires 590,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs purchased 590,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Happy Creek Minerals alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Patrick Triggs purchased 1,200,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Patrick Triggs purchased 730,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.