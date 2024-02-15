Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 40,388 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the average volume of 6,305 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

PTEN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 6,969,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

