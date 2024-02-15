Pawan Dhir Buys 1,600 Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Pawan Dhir acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £256 ($323.31).

LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,576 ($19.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £728.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,347.01 and a beta of 0.74. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 1,380 ($17.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,740 ($21.98). The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 6,324.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

