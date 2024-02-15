Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 24,504 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

