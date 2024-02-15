PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

