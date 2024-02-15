Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Director Nicholas J. Chirekos Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BTU opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

