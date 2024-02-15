Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $916.34

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.34 ($11.57) and traded as high as GBX 952.60 ($12.03). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 942.20 ($11.90), with a volume of 1,219,468 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.31) to GBX 965 ($12.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105 ($13.96).

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pearson

The stock has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,410.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 960.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 916.55.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,709.62). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.