Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.750 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

