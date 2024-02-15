Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Down 1.3%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. 35,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 119,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 23.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Permianville Royalty Trust
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.