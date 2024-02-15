Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Down 1.3%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. 35,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 119,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

