PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

PG&E has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

PCG stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. PG&E has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $184,847,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,284,000 after buying an additional 6,623,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

