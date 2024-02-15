PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 36,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 5,061,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,486,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PG&E by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,487,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 1,222,100 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,935,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

