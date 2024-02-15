Piper Sandler Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $369.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.40.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $20.96 on Thursday, reaching $299.10. The company had a trading volume of 599,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.85 and its 200 day moving average is $262.31. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $363.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

