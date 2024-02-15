PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.31% of PJT Partners worth $44,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PJT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.58. 14,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,639. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

