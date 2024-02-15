PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $100.13 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of General Mills worth $100,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,244,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,646,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 591,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,502. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

