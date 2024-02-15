PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $165.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214,340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $165,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 10,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VNQ stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. 1,245,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

