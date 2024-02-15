PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $176.75 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.99% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $176,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. 56,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,556. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.