PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94.59 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Phillips 66 worth $94,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

