PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,091 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Chubb worth $194,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.43. 237,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,589. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $250.30.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

