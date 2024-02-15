PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 593,649 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,649 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 11.08% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $149,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.