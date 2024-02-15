PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,922 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $204,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $180.59. 42,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.