PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $121,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.90. 228,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $342.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.72. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,918,606.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,762. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.