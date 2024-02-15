PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,218 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $221,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.38. 50,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.35. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $251.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

