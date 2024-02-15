PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ameriprise Financial worth $142,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $397.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,411. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.07.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

