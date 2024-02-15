PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,919 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $171,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $185.51. 608,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

