PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 67,286 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,741,909 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 67,286 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $166,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $106.87. 1,133,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.