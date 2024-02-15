PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 93,208 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $116,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,090,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,268. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

