PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69.

PNM Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 105,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 150.49%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.