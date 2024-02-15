Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.