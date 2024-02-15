Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

