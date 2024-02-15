PotCoin Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $4.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00134635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

