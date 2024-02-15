Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $224,931.88 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,812 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $224,931.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $121,442.32.

On Thursday, November 30th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44.

Power Integrations stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

