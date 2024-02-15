Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 851 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $68,131.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,092.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $543,363.86.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

