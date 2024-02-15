Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Yang Chiah Yee Sells 996 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

POWI stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

