Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 803.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 143.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 133,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 30.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE ES opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

