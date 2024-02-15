Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $225.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

