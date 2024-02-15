Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

Primerica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.53 and a 200 day moving average of $209.00.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

