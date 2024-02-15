Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.65. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

