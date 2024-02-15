Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFO opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

