ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,094,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,463,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,657,053. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

