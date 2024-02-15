Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.44. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

