Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $68,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

