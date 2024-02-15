Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.40 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 74.74%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.