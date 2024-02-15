Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

