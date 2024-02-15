Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.00 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average of $274.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

