Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.